Who are Sussex stars playing for in The Hundred?

The first ever Hundred Draft took place tonight and plenty of Sussex stars have been picked up.

The inaugural event took place live on Sky Sports.

World Cup winner Jofra Archer had already been picked up by Southern Brave before the Draft and he will be joined by Chris Jordan, Tymall Mills, Delray Rawlins and George Garton.

Phil Salt was picked by the Manchester Originals - Jos Buttler's side.

David Wiese has gone to the Northern Superchargers, who Ben Stokes will play for.

Spinner Rashid Khan was the very first pick of the Draft, been picked up by the Trent Rockets. And Luke Wright will join Rashid Khan after being the last pick of the draft.

Laurie Evans was the Oval Invicibles' last pick.

Sussex born Mason Crane will play at Lord's for London Spirit while Reece Toply, who played for Sussex last season, has joined the Oval Invincibles.

Each side will get a Wild Card pick after the T20 Blast in July.