'There’s definite belief' - Hastings Priory skipper Tom Gillespie says his side will not give up in battle against relegation

Priory picked up a vital win against rivals Haywards Heath on Saturday and it’s given them belief and a glimmer of hope they can avoid the drop. Gillespie’s side are currently bottom, six points behind Heath and 22 points behind Cuckfield.

Gillespie said: “There’s definite belief. I think we’re where we deserve to be really as we’ve had chances in games and not taken the initiative.

Hastings skipper Tom Gillespie

“But we will never give up and we are capable of picking up wins from our last games to make it interesting!”

On Saturday it was the bowlers who led their side to a comfortable eight-wicket win against second-from-bottom Haywards Heath.

Gillespie said: “It was a great performance on Saturday, the first time we’ve managed to put everything together into one game.

“I think our seamers can take most of the credit but it was an all-round good effort. Adam Barton got two in the first over which is all you can ask for when you put a side in and he bowled quickly and aggressively throughout, and John Morgan bowled 10 overs up top picking up four wickets for not many.

“From there Dilshan [de Zoysa]was able to spin out the tail but I thought we fielded and bowled well.”

Jake Woolley hit 56 not out in the reply.