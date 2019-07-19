Table-toppers Hastings 'won't take Chichester for granted'

This weekend will see first placed Hastings come up against Chichester Priory Park in Division 2 in another must win game as they try to build on their recent good form.

Hastings know that one loss could drop them down as far as fifth in the league with the top five only separated by 29 points.

Hastings’ John Morgan has said that although Chichester have grown through the season, he is still 'confident' that they can get the win.

He said: “We’ve got Chichester on Saturday, they’ve grown stronger as the season has gone on but we are confident, we should be at full strength and our captain Tom Gillespie will be

back so we will go in with confidence.

“We won’t take Chichester for granted even though we beat them at the start of the season, we just want to try and make it four wins in a row on Saturday.”

Hastings currently sit top-of-the-table in Division 2 with 253 points, but are being chased down by Haywards Heath on 242 points, St James’s Montefiore on 225 points and Billingshurst and Bognor Regis who both sit on 224 points in fourth and fifth respectively.