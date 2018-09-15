Sussex set Somerset 203 to win Vitality Blast semi-final

Luke Wright and David Wiese set up a daunting target for Somerset to chase in the second semi-final of Vitality Blast Finals Day at Edgbaston

Phil Salt and Wright opened and it was the former who got off to a flyer with three fours but he fell in the second over, caught by Max Waller off of Jerome Taylor's bowling.

Luke Wright during his innings

Wright counter attacked and hit two huge sixes off Jamie Overton. Laurie Evans, the Sharks' top scorer in the competition, soon followed, trapped lbw by a Taylor full toss leaving Sussex 44-2.

The impressive Delray Rawlins then joined his skipper and again played some eye-catching shots but was caught by Steven Davies off the bowling of Max Waller for 18.

David Wiese joined Wright and the pair worked the singles well and took the Sharks to 91-3 at the halfway stage. The pair then pressed their foot on the gas and Wiese enjoyed a four and six from successive balls from Roelof van der Merwe before Wright launched a brutal assault on Jamie Overton, whose figures after three overs were 0-50 - with 31 coming off the 13th over.

It didn't stop there. Wright hit two successive sixes in the 15th before Wiese went four, six (the biggest of the day), four to take the score to 177-3 from 15 overs - and 58 runs coming from just two overs.

The pair continued their assault and Wiese brought up his 50 just before Wright fell for a brilliant 92 from 53 balls, including seven sixes.

Burgess soon followed, caught by Waller off Taylor, before Wiese went next ball, caught by Johann Myburgh for 52 from 29 balls. Taylor finished with 4-20.

Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer both fell in the final over as Sussex finished on 202-8.

