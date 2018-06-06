Strong Sussex squad lined up face Australians

Jason Gillespie has named a 12-man Sussex Sharks squad to take on Australia in Thursday’s sold-out 50-over tour match at the 1st Central County Ground.

True to his word, the Sussex head coach has assembled a strong group of players in a bid to upset the World Cup holders.

The match will be Australia’s first under new coach Justin Langer as they prepare for their five-match one-day international series against England later this month.

Gates open at 12.30pm, with play starting at 2pm. All 6,000 seats for the fixture have been sold and no tickets will be available on the day.

Supporters without tickets can still watch every ball of the match via a live stream on the Sussex Cricket website. The stream is free for all adult Sussex Members or available for a one-off payment of £4.99. Full details are available on the Sussex Cricket Match Centre.

Sussex Sharks squad v Australia

Ben Brown (capt./wk)

Jofra Archer

Danny Briggs

Michael Burgess

Laurie Evans

Harry Finch

Tom Haines

Chris Jordan

Ollie Robinson

Phil Salt

Luke Wells

David Wiese

The Sharks are in action again on Friday when they play a T20 against the 2018 Aboriginal XI. That match starts at 3pm, following on from a corresponding women’s fixture at 11am. Gates open at 9.30am, and entry is free and no ticket is required.