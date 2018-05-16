Sharks aim to get off to a one-day flyer

Sussex Sharks begin their Royal London One-Day Cup campaign with the visit of Kent Spitfires to The 1st Central County Ground on Thursday.

Head coach, Jason Gillespie has named a 14-man squad for the match. Laurie Evans, Delray Rawlins and Abi Sakande are all in contention for their first first-team action of the season.

Speaking ahead of the match, Gillespie said: “The squad is in a very good place going into the one-dayers. We’ve prepared well for the tournament starting with the pre-season tour to South Africa and continuing over the last few weeks.

“The boys are clear on their individual objectives, as well as those of the team. We’ll be looking to enjoy the games and entertain the fans that come along to watch.”

Tomorrow’s match is the first of four home matches in the Royal London One-Day Cup for the Sharks. They play Hampshire this Saturday and Middlesex next Friday (May 25) at The 1st Central County Ground before hosting Essex Eagles at Eastbourne on Sunday, June 3.

Ticket’s for the Kent game are available online until midnight tonight and then on the gate from 9.30am. Play gets under way at 11am.

Those that can’t make it to the ground can watch every ball via the live stream on Sussex Cricket’s Match Centre. The live stream, with commentary from BBC Sussex, is free to Sussex Cricket Members, while non-members can watch tomorrow’s match for £1.99.

Sussex Sharks squad:

26. Ben Brown (capt./wk)

21. Danny Briggs

5. Michael Burgess

32. Laurie Evans

6. Harry Finch

15. George Garton

9. Delray Rawlins

25. Ollie Robinson

11. Abi Sakande

28. Phil Salt

97. Ishant Sharma

31. Luke Wells

96. David Wiese

10. Luke Wright