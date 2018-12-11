Evans is latest to sign new Sussex cricket deal

Laurie Evans is the latest player to extend his Sussex contract beyond the 2019 season.

Evans was Sussex’s leading run-scorer in this year’s Vitality Blast, making seven scores of over 50 as the Sharks’ made it to the final. Among English players, only Jos Buttler (924) has more T20 runs than Evans’s 919 so far in 2018.

The 31-year-old also scored 243 runs for Sussex in the 2018 Royal London One-Day Cup, with an average of 60.75 and a century against Essex at Eastbourne.

After signing his contract extension, Evans said: “I’m really happy to have committed to Sussex. I have loved everything about the club since joining and hopefully we can have some great success with a talented young side.”

Head coach Jason Gillespie added: “We are very happy that Laurie has committed to Sussex. Although he has not had the opportunities he craves in four-day cricket, he certainly showed strong form in the shorter versions of the game.

“It was great to see Laurie take on the opportunity to bat higher in the order in the Vitality Blast in 2018 and have success with that. We look forward to 2019 with optimism.”

Director of cricket Keith Greenfield added: “Laurie is another player who contributes to our aims both through his own performances and through the guidance he can offer to our up-and-coming youngsters.

“We’re delighted that he will continue to perform these roles over the seasons to come.”