Sussex ace Archer given England nod in Ireland

Sussex pace ace Jofra Archer will make his England debut in the one-day international against Ireland.

The 24-year-old was born in Barbados to an English father and qualified to play for England in March, and will do just that in Dublin on Friday.

It's a chance for him to force his way into the World Cup squad. England are playing one game against Ireland and five against Pakistan.

Batsman Dawid Malan and wicketkeeper Ben Foakes will also make ODI debuts in Dublin.

