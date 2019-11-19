Southern Brave sign West Indies star

Southern Brave have today confirmed the signing of West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor.

Taylor, 28, is currently ranked No.4 on the ICC rankings for T20 batting and she'll add more talent to the Southern Brave squad, which already includes Anya Shrubsole, Danni Wyatt and Suzie Bates.

Taylor - who recently played for Southern Vipers in the final year of the Kia Super League - said: "I can't wait to join Southern Brave. The other three players we've already announced are very strong and it's going to be such a great competition. I'm really looking forward to working under Charlotte Edwards again.

"There's also a strong Caribbean vibe in the men's team at Southern Brave - with Andre Russell, Jofra Archer and Chris Jordan - so it will be nice to play alongside them and hopefully both teams can have success."

Taylor was one of eight signings confirmed today, with each team announcing another marquee player.

