Pair shine as Rye see off Eastbourne

Rye Cricket Club’s first team moved into the top half of the table with a 160-run victory at home to Eastbourne seconds.

Harry Smeed made 130 as Rye amassed 247-9 batting first before Martin Blincow took five wickets with the ball to help bowl Eastbourne out for 87.

In a 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East match sponsored by My Sweet Old Etcetera, Rye captain Smeed won the toss and chose to bat.

This immediately seemed to be the wrong decision as James Hamilton was out to the first ball of the game, but George Wathen (13) joined Rye Concepts man of the match Smeed to build a partnership.

From this base, Smeed led from the front, striking the ball to all parts of the ground in a brilliant 130 - his highest score in league cricket.

Smeed and Luke Payton (36) put on 110 for the third wicket to put Rye in a strong position. Mickey Toomey (28 not out) pushed the score up in the later stages as Rye secured maximum batting points.

Rye knew at the halfway stage this was a good score, and if they bowled and fielded well, that Eastbourne would struggle to get close.

The Rye seamers got off to a good start, reducing Eastbourne to 31-2. Archie Lenham offered up some resistance with 32, but when he was dismissed and Blincow was introduced into the attack, the game was over in an instant.

Blincow bowled brilliantly with his leg spin to return figures of 5-15. Toomey effected a run out and Ben Clifton picked up the last wicket as Rye completed a thoroughly convincing win.

* RYE seconds were frustrated for the second weekend in a row.

After the previous weekend’s washout at home to Firle, Rye’s match away to Glynde & Beddingham seconds in Division Six East was abandoned.

Rye totalled 176-8 off their 40 overs batting first on a damp, slow wicket which made batting an effort. John Mackenzie top-scored with 34, and contributions from Mark Cook and Craig Pierce put Rye in a good position.

Glynde were 22-1 in reply, with Spencer Sharkey taking the wicket, when the heavens opened. Rye trudged home feeling their luck must improve soon.

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East standings (all played 7 matches): 1 Seaford 183pts, 2 Preston Nomads II 176, 3 BEXHILL 150, 4 Portslade 134, 5 RYE 124, 6 Brighton & Hove II 114, 7 Crawley Eagles 103, 8 Eastbourne II 93, 9 Rottingdean 88, 10 HASTINGS PRIORY II 57.