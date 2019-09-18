Pace bowler to leave Sussex at end of campaign

Abi Sakande will leave Sussex at the end of the current season

The right-arm seamer was offered a contract extension by the club but turned it down to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The 24-year-old said: “I am genuinely sad to be leaving Sussex, as this is where I grew up and began my journey as a professional cricketer. I turned down an extension because given the strength of Sussex's bowling line-up, I will have a better chance of achieving my ambitions in all formats elsewhere.

“I am disappointed that this season hasn't gone as well as I would have liked, but I am hugely grateful for the opportunities I have been given to play at Sussex, and I am confident that my best performances are still ahead of me.

“I owe a massive amount to all of the coaches and support staff who have selflessly assisted in my development over the years, and I thank my fantastic teammates for everything we've shared. I hope to stay in touch and look forward to meeting again on and off the field.”

Sussex head coach Jason Gillespie commented: “Abi’s first team opportunities have been a little limited here and like all players he wants to be playing as much as possible.

“He’s a model professional who is desperate to show what he can do at first team level. We wish him all the best as he seeks out opportunities to do that at another club.”

A product of Sussex’s player pathway, Sakande made his first-team debut against the touring Pakistanis in 2016. Since then, he has played 14 first-class and ten List-A matches for the club, taking 39 wickets.

Sussex Cricket said they would like to thank Abi for his contributions to the club both on and off the field and wish him the very best in the next chapter of his career.