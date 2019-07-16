Morgan hails team's performance as Hastings win to stay top

Hastings’ John Morgan praised the teams batting performance as they stayed top of the Division 2 table thanks to a 45 run win against promotion rivals Billingshurst.

Hastings opened the batting as they looked to give their rivals an unbeatable score. This happened as Hastings declared with the score at 314-5. This was largely thanks to a 153 from their overseas player Ricardo De Nobrega, whilst Elliot Hooper and Ryan Hoardley also put in scores past 50. Billingshurst had no reply to this as they were bowled out for 269 from 49 overs.

Hastings John Morgan

Morgan said: “We were brilliant, all our batsmen have been in good form and everybody has put a score together, our overseas player Ricardo De Nobrega batted brilliantly, it was a really special innings in the way he played. He was supported well by Elliot Hooper who scored 55 and Ryan Hoadley who got his first half century of the season. We batted really well and it gave us the opportunity to declare early.”



Although they remain top, Hastings are still in a battle to finish in the top two, a battle which includes Billingshurst. About this, Morgan said: “If we back ourselves, play how we can do and take sole responsibility for our performances then we are confident going into any game.



“We back ourselves and the team as a unit and hopefully we can go on a good run now until the end of the season and finish in the top two positions to get us back into the Premier League.”



Hastings will be looking for another victory as they take on Chichester Priory Park at home on Saturday.