Leaders Hastings 'confident' ahead of 'massive game' at title rivals Billingshurst

This weekend will see first against second in the 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division 2 as top-of-the-table Hastings come up against their closest rivals to the league title Billingshurst.

Hastings are coming into this game after an easy seven-wicket victory against Goring-By-Sea last weekend, whilst Billingshurst defeated Lindfield by 57-runs.

It’s so close between the top four that a loss for either team could see them plummet down the table.

Hastings captain Tom Gillespie echoed this by saying: “For the way the table looks, if we lose, we could be easily third or fourth at the end of the weekend.”

However Gillespie says he’s confident this Hastings side is good enough to win the match, although he acknowledged that Billingshurst are playing well and are a massive threat.

He said: “We’re confident and playing pretty well, they’re obviously playing really well as well.

“We know that they are a massive threat with their bowling attack and hopefully we can nullify that and put them under some pressure, but it should be a great game.

“It is a massive game; they are one of the sides who has beaten us so it is not going to be an easy one.”

In their previous fixture, Billingshurst did get the better of Hastings as they won a limited overs game by 34 runs.

After bowling Billingshurst out for 174 it looked like Hastings were in the ascendency, however they folded whilst batting, with Greg Devlin top scoring with 56, but not much else from any of the other batsmen.