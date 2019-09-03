Kia Super League Finals Day at Hove - picture special
Hove was again the venue for Finals Day of this year's Kia Super League as the best women's cricketers in the business went head to head.
Western Storm beat the local team Southern Vipers in the final after Vipers had overcome Loughborough Lightning in the semi-final. There was big hitting and great bowling and fielding, enjoyed by another bumper Hove crowd. Photos were taken by www.yasps.co.uk and you can see a selection of them on the pages that follow.
Kia Super League Finals Day 2019 / Pictures: www.yasps.co.uk