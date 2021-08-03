Keeper Carter signs new Sussex deal

Oli Carter behind the stumps for Sussex v Hants in the One Day Cup - batting is former Stirlands man Nick Gubbins / Picture: Getty

In June, the 19-year-old from Eastbourne joined the professional squad until the end of the current season. His contributions on and off the field since then have seen him rewarded with this longer-term deal.

Carter has played two T20s, two Championship and four one-day games for the first team so far this summer. He has scored two half-centuries in the Royal London Cup, including a superb 48-ball 59 to take the Sharks to the verge of a famous comeback win against Gloucestershire on Sunday.

He is one of 17 Sussex Academy graduates currently in the men’s squad and one of seven to have made their first team debuts in 2021.

After signing his deal, Carter said: “I am absolutely chuffed to have signed my first long-term contract with Sussex. It’s something that I have dreamed of ever since I played my first game for the Sussex age groups aged 13.

“There’s so many people to thank who have helped me on my journey so far, but a stand-out for me would be Rob Ferley from Eastbourne College who pushed me so far and improved me massively.

“It’s been such a good experience being in the first team squad this year and I’ve learnt so much. Sals [Ian Salisbury] and Kirts [James Kirtley] have been great with me which is really important as they have given me the confidence and support to perform.

“It’s really exciting the direction Sussex is heading and I can’t wait to get going and hopefully help the club win a trophy.”

Sussex’s Championship and One-Day Head Coach, Ian Salisbury commented: “As we’ve made clear before, we’re looking to build our squad with homegrown cricketers that can play all formats and Oli is exactly that. He’s also a fighter that never gives up and we saw that in the recent Royal London Cup game against Gloucestershire. There’s no such thing as a lost cause for Oli.

“He’s had a taste of T20, Championship and one-day cricket now, and anyone who’s been watching can see the evidence of what an exciting young cricketer we have in Oli. He was fearless playing in the Blast, has scored two fifties in List A cricket and was selfless with the bat and showed promising glimpses in his two Championship games, all at the age of 19.

“Oli also has an important role with the wicketkeeping gloves and making sure we have a balanced squad in that respect. So far he’s shown an excellent ability to contribute to the running of the field from behind the stumps and has a great relationship with the young bowlers he’s developing alongside.”

The county’s T20 Head Coach, James Kirtley added: “Oli has been in our environment for some time now and he has just got better and better.