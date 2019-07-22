Have you seen a run out like this before? Watch hilarious footage from Sussex Cricket League match

A hilarious run out in a Sussex Cricket League match has gone viral on line.

The mix-up happened at Buxted Park CC on Saturday.

@cricketshouts tweeted the video saying: Hey Siri; show me a catalogue of errors. Chaos at @BuxtedParkCC. Absolute madness. Caught behind. Dropped. Missed run-out. Yes. No. Sh*t. Sorry."

Buxted Park CC's official account tweeted: "Some of us had a horrible weekend @scbadger"#

@worldofstonesus said: "Village cricket at its finest. Yes, no, yes, no, yes, no, yes....oh"

Thomas Measures tweeted: "You put you left leg in....."