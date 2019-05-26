Hastings up to second after third win in four games

Hastings Priory Cricket Club moved up to second place after a third victory in its first four league matches.

Priory picked up the full house of 30 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two points from a 38-run success at home to Bognor Regis yesterday (Saturday).

After winning the toss and choosing to bat at Horntye Park, Priory posted 206-8 from their 45 overs thanks in no small part to a half-century from Jake Woolley.

The home side was in a spot of bother at 23-2 after losing openers Ricardo de Nobrega (6) and Tom Gillespie (11) within two runs of each other.

But Woolley featured in successive fifty partnerships for the next two wickets to get Priory firmly back on course. He firstly added 59 for the third wicket with Ryan Hoadley (37) and then 61 for the fourth with Elliot Hooper, who made a typically brisk 35 from 34 balls.

Woolley was eventually sixth man out with the score 176 having struck 62 from 95 balls with six fours. Alex Coyle (14 not out), John Morgan (10 off nine balls) and Adam Barton (9 not out off six balls) all chipped in at the end to get Priory past the 200 mark.

Josh Sargeant and Roy Kaia were Bognor’s most successful bowlers with three wickets each.

The visitors were all out for 168 from 42.2 overs in reply, with three batsmen reaching double figures and three failing to score.

Priory reduced Bognor to 18-2, with Morgan dismissing Ryan Maskell for a third ball duck and Barton removing Taylor Jaycocks, also caught behind by Woolley, for eight.

Bognor made their way to 50 without further loss until Hooper dismissed Mikey Harris for 20 and then snapped up Joe Ashmore for a 12-ball duck eight runs later.

Hoadley, again enhancing his credentials as a bowler, and Jack Coleman got in on the act to leave Bognor 100-6.

A seventh wicket stand of 58 boosted Bognor’s hopes until Hoadley pinned Kaia leg before for 75 off 99 balls. Barton returned to claim wickets eight and nine with the score 164, starting with Joel Baker for 28, and a Coyle run out wrapped things up four runs later.

Left-arm paceman Barton was the most successful bowler with 3-21 from 7.2 overs, Hooper returned splendid figures of 2-20 from eight, Hoadley finished with 2-49 from eight, Morgan 1-27 from nine and Coleman 1-35 from nine.

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Two standings (all played 4 matches): 1 Billingshurst 118pts, 2 HASTINGS PRIORY 102, 3 St James’s Montefiore 101, 4 Haywards Heath 77, 5 Burgess Hill 77, 6 Bognor Regis 76, 7 Chichester Priory Park 55, 8 Lindfield 54, 9 Ifield 51, 10 Goring By Sea 33.