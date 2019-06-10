Hastings Priory Cricket Club celebrates an early wicket against Burgess Hill

Hastings Priory versus Burgess Hill and Little Common Ramblers versus Hailsham picture special

Despite the rain of Friday and Saturday morning, plenty of cricket was played in the locality on Saturday afternoon.

Two of the stand-out fixtures were Hastings Priory versus Burgess Hill and Little Common against Hailsham, and we called in at both to get a glimpse of the action. Pictures by Simon Newstead

Adam Barton bowling for Hastings Priory Cricket Club against Burgess Hill
Adam Barton charges in for Hastings Priory Cricket Club against Burgess Hill
Kevin Ramsay batting for Burgess Hill Cricket Club against Hastings Priory
Adam Barton bowling for Hastings Priory Cricket Club against Burgess Hill
