Hastings 'not taking any team for granted' as they lead league at halfway stage

Hastings sit top of the league after their recent victory over Ifield, but know they cannot take ‘any team for granted’ as they enter the second half of the season.

Bowler John Morgan admitted it is ‘very pleasing’ to be top at the halfway stage, but knows there are ‘five teams in the hunt’ for promotion.

He said: “It’s very pleasing to be top at the half way point of the season, but as the league table shows, there are five teams well in the hunt for the top two positions and looking for promotion to the Premier League. We are definitely not taking any team for granted, we know we will be in a good battle.”

Morgan continued: “The key now is to take being top and go on a run of wins to cement that position, but we now know the level of the teams and we are very impressed with the teams in this division. We take confidence into the game on Saturday and know that if we all put in performances we know we can, we will give ourselves a good opportunity to win.”

Hastings face bottom-of-the-table Goring by Sea this weekend with their sights set on another crucial victory.