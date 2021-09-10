Hailsham promoted, Sidley up too - Newick and Buxted Park end with wins

Hailsham CC's promotion winners

Hailsham v Little Common Division 5 East

Hailsham secured promotion despite a narrow defeat champions Little Common Ramblers at the Recreation Ground.

Needing only four points to go up, skipper Andrew Anthony lost the toss and Hailsham were asked to bat, meaning a score of 120 was needed for the necessary points for the big prize.

Peacock fell for just four but Wilkinson and Dawber built a partnership.

Dawber was out for an excellent 44 off 42 deliveries, with the score 66-2.

Dunning and Wilkinson’s partnership saw the 120 mark reached, sending the Hailsham faithful into jubilation back t the pavilion.

Wilkinson (32) and Dunning (72) fell quickly and Hailsham slipped to 171-6. Pannett and Anthony each added 20 to the total, before Tom McDonald scored 24* to take the team to 241.

Anthony removed Atkin and Coombs in his second over before Khullarscored a quick 23 then became his third victim.

Feist was removed by Dunning for 40 and a great one-handed grab by Pannett removed Chris Meredith, then Jon Meredith was bowled by Dunning.

But brothers George and Tom Crathern combined to rip back momentum,but Shankar Bala and Tom McDonald bowled tightly.

The Ramblers reached the target in the final over.

Despite a loss, Hailsham were ecstatic with promotion, and there was a big celebration back in the changing room.

MoM was Simon Dunning.

Bexhill 3rd v Hailsham 2nd

Hailsham travelled to Bexhill for the final game knowing a victory would wrap up the title. This prospect was made easier on arrival when it transpired that Bexhill only had eight players. The depleted team won the toss and elected to bat.

Matt Anthony (3-14) and Shibin Abraham (2-9) bowled superbly as did Harri Bala (1-4) and Dave Bennett-Tomlin (1-11), with only two wickets needed and less than 30 runs on the board. Bexhill finishing on 41 all out.

Hailsham’s chase was led by Sam Mills (10) and Dave Bennett-Tomlin (25*). Nick Dalby-Welsh (4*) joined Bennett-Tomlin to see Hailsham home, before they headed back to the club to see the first XI confirm their promotion.

What a day for the club!

Newick v East Dean & Friston Newick saved their best until the last match of the season.

They won the toss and decided to fieldand East Dean reached 190-8 in 40 overs.

Top bowler was Ben Whelpton with 4-43. Captain Will Sawyer took two catches; Matt Sawyer and Scott Warren one apiece.

Newick never make it easy for themselves and lost their first three wickets early.

Matt Sawyer steadied the ship (46) but two more wickets fell before Joe Akers-Douglas came to the crease (34).

He partnered Will Sawyer (28) and then Scott Warren (32*).

Newick kept up the run rate and when Akers-Douglas lost his wicket Lloyd Jones partnered Warren and Newick won by two wickets with three balls to spare. It was an exciting end to a brilliant season with Newickending up in fourth place.

Buxted 2nd v Uckfield

Buxted Park twos hosted Uckfield Anderida in the final game of the season and won by 14 runs.Buxted won the toss and elected to bat. They scored 129 all out after 31.2 overs with Liam Olive top scoring on 44 and Nick Bolton hitting 32.

Uckfield Anderida were 115 all out after 36.3 overs with Kevin Morton scoring 60 and Chris Brady 15.

No-one else made it to double figures.

Top wicket taker for Buxted was Redding Barnes with 4-9.

Pevensey v Battle 1st XI

Pevensey finished the season with a decent performance for three quarters of the game against Battle, but fell away in the closing overs to lose by six wickets. Batting first on a scorching hot day, the home side scored exactly 200 off 40 overs, and were indebted to Guy Moore who struck 76 not out.

Ben Newman (3-55) was the leading wicket0taker, but credit to Jo Carthew who only conceded 25 runs from his eight overs to slow the middle order down.

The innings acquired impetus in the closing stages, with Gav Hornby (33) and Graeme Coribshley (37*) and 80 came from the last eightovers with some big hits to give Pev something to bowl at on a blameless surface.

The bowling started perfectly for Pev as Corbishley reduced Battle to 20-3, with two caught behinds and one batsman bowled.

Josh Dowsett again proved hard to get away, and the home side were on top after 15 overs.

But the next partnerships swung the game in Battle’s favour as Newman and Curtis Coombes put on 85.

Fred Wallis removed Coombes with a peach of a leg break, but Guy Ballard (60*) put on a further 96 with Newman (81*). Caleb Laloo bowled a good spell, but the visitors got home off 34.1 overs.

With the youngest first XI in the league, Pev will be back stronger to challenge the top half of division seven in 2022.

Sidley CC’s first team narrowly missed out on the title but clinched promotion after a remarkably close finish to the season.

They finished second in the Sussex Cricket League Division 11 East (South) - level on points with champions Hastings Priory thirds, albeit below them by virtue of winning fewer matches.

Sidley went into the final day holding a narrow three-point lead, meaning a maximum-points victory at Crowhurst Park would secure top. As it turned out, however, a four-wicket defeat at Claremont School left them sweating on results elsewhere.

Sidley posted 179-9 after being asked to bat. Steve Ramsden top-scored with 71, and received good support from Craig Ramsden (39) and Dave Coveney (38).

The home side got to their target for the loss of six wickets thanks largely to Cameron Flanagan’s 103 not out.

Steve Ramsden took 2-21 for Sidley, and there was a wicket apiece for Ramsden, Shahriar Alam and Mark Gransden.

Winchelsea CC hosted Crowhurst and the visitors elected to bat first.

Hamish Payne (2-25), Tommy Nunn (2-11) and James Archer (2-12) bowled well as did Helen Harrod (2-22) as Crowhurst were all out for 99.