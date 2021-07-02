Eastbourne CC expecting tricky test as Hastings Priory visit

Eastbourne skip Jacob Smith hopes to be celebrating a wicket or two against Hastings / Picture: Jon Rigby

Tom Gillespire's side are one off the bottom of the Sussex Premier League after a atough first half of the season and are fifth-placed Eastbourne's visitors this weekend.

Eastbourne skipper Jacob Smith said: "They’ve not had the start they would have been hoping for but I expect they’ll be fighting hard on Saturday. And what with it being a derby, there’s probably no team in the league that they’d rather get one over too!

"There aren’t too many sides repping East Sussex in the Premier League so it’s good to see them back. Harry Finch is obviously an important player for them and a dangerous player who we’ll need to keep quiet."

Eastbourne go into the derby fresh from a good 46-run win at Middleton last weekend.

Smith said: "We were very happy to get our season back on track last Saturday. It was a good performance on a tricky pitch that was turning a lot.