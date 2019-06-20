Crowhurst Park’s winning run ends with home defeat

Crowhurst Park Cricket Club’s first team saw its four-match winning run end in disappointing fashion.

Park were bowled out for just 120 en route to a six-wicket loss at home to Keymer & Hassocks in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Four East.

After Park won the toss and chose to bat, Tim Hambridge and Martin Barry started positively with some early blows to the boundary until both openers were removed by Patrick Corrigan (3-25).

Ed Smissen and Brad Payne appeared to recover the innings nicely as Park moved past 50 with relative ease, but both batsmen departed soon afterwards, leaving Park at a precarious 68-4.

Park fell into further disarray as Jesse Moffat accounted for most of the middle and lower order with 5-41, including top scorer Nick Taylor for 20.

Matty Constable and Pete Harris offered some lower order resistance as the home side scrambled its way to a disappointing 120.

Park believed they had the bowling to be able to make a solid defence of this score and Ben Naylor claimed the wicket of Simon McNiff for seven.

Tom Fairfax and John Poole slowly ticked the score along as Park looked to mix up their bowling attack. It wasn’t until the scoreboard was on 82 that Park took their second wicket through Clive Tong.

The home side continued to bowl tightly, causing Keymer to work hard for their runs, and they were rewarded for a diligent bowling display with two more quick wickets towards the end, but Keymer eventually crossed the line in the 42nd over, with John Poole 60 not out.

Credit must go to all the bowlers, who restricted Keymer to under three runs per over in their chase, and Park will feel that had they scored another 30 runs, the game might have ended in their favour.

Park will head to Glynde & Beddingham this coming Saturday hoping to return to winning ways.