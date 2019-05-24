Crowhurst Park produce strong display to earn big win

Crowhurst Park Cricket Club’s first team produced a fantastic performance in all departments to record an emphatic victory.

Park won by 108 runs after hosts Mayfield seconds fell short of a revised target in a rain-affected 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Four East encounter.

Vice-captain Tim Hambridge was placed in charge of the side with club captain Nick Taylor not playing and upon winning the toss, Park elected to bat.

Park got off to a shaky start by losing Clive Tong within the first few overs in the face of some tight bowling from Mayfield openers Steve Harman and Andrew Cornford.

From here on, however, Park never took another step back. A huge second wicket partnership between Hambridge and Ed Smissen raised the score to 158 before the later fell for 78 off 76 balls. Hambridge departed for a brilliantly-made 53 just 10 runs later.

With cameos from the middle order, Park kept driving forward. Bradley Payne stole the show with a blistering 72 off 57 balls, including three huge sixes out of the picturesque Mayfield ground, as Park finished on a big total of 282-7 from their 45 overs.

With the batting line-up Mayfield possess, Park knew they would have to continue performing with the ball and they started strongly. Ben Naylor bowled the dangerous Rob Raymond for 20 with the score on 26.

Park struggled to break the next partnership with Mayfield’s batsmen adding 50 to the score before Josh Jones (3-0-21-3) produced a sensational three-wicket maiden to swing the game back in Park’s favour with Mayfield 79-4.

The score was pushed up to 95 off 17 overs before a rain shower stopped play. After some time off due to rain and bad light, Mayfield’s innings was cut to 32 overs with a revised target of 201.

Tong (7-0-35-3) struck with the first ball after the resumption as Callum Saker (47) was dismissed by a sharp catch from debutant Ollie Constable (3-0-14-2).

From here on it was plain sailing for Park, with the bowlers picking up regular wickets as Mayfield were all out for 139.

Park will host Little Common Ramblers tomorrow (Saturday) and Bexhill in the Sunday T20 Cup on Sunday.