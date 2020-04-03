The cricket club who will celebrate their 101st anniversary instead of their 100th

Cricket is on hold in the pandemic

Much interest had been shown by members past and present in the event with around 80 people expressing an intention to go along.

Talk of a reunion sparked a great deal of interest and while the 100th anniversary of the club was an excellent time to arrange one it almost became secondary as people enthused about meeting old friends and team-mates.

Because of the need to postpone in the coronavirus pandemic it has been decided the club will organise a similar event for late June or early July 2021.

Given the circumstances for the delay and the extra time the club have they are determined to make the event even better and bigger than had been planned for this year, so make sure you mark it in your diary now.

A club statement said: “We say to everyone, we hope you keep safe during these extraordinary times and hope all members past and present can join us in celebrating the clubs 101st birthday next year.”

Anyone who has not expressed an interest in the event but would like to do so can contact Peter Emanuel by email at [email protected] or on 07909517431.

