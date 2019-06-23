Burgon stars as Bexhill knock leaders off their perch

Cameron Burgon scored his second century in five league matches as Bexhill Cricket Club won away to what was table-topping opposition.

Burgon’s superb 117 led Bexhill to a seven-wicket victory against a Seaford side which was knocked off the top of 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East as a result.

Bexhill remain in third place - 30 points behind new leaders Preston Nomads seconds and 18 behind Seaford - after eight of the season’s 18 matches.

After Bexhill won the toss and chose to field on a glorious summer’s afternoon at The Salts, Seaford made 221-6 from their 45 overs.

Seaford captain Oliver Smith top-scored with 76 off 90 balls at number three and number six Matt Sapwell also made a half-century with 53 off 60. Chris Stanyard (27) and Callum Scott (25 not out off 16) made handy contributions too.

Bexhill again shared the wickets around. Ethan Guest took 2-34 from eight overs and Neil Blatchly 2-45 off nine, while Liam Bryant and Stuart Collier (9-0-19-1), who again did a sterling job with the new ball, picked up a wicket each.

Bexhill have been very adept at chasing in recent weeks and even without former professional Andrew Hodd, they again made a fine job of knocking off the runs.

Bryant and Burgon forged another good opening partnership to set things up nicely. Bryant made 56 - the fourth time he has scored 39 or more in the last five league games - until being stumped off Deiniol Cummins, who took all three Bexhill wickets to fall.

Burgon fashioned his highest score in league cricket and took his league average for the season to a highly impressive 64.80. He now has 324 runs in seven league innings this summer.

Blatchly and Guest finished things off, both finishing 19 not out, as Bexhill reached their target in 41.2 overs.

1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East standings (all played 8 matches): 1 Preston Nomads II 206pts, 2 Seaford 194, 3 BEXHILL 176, 4 Portslade 148, 5 RYE 134, 6 Crawley Eagles 133, 7 Brighton & Hove II 126, 8 Eastbourne II 121, 9 Rottingdean 100, 10 HASTINGS PRIORY II 87.