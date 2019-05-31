Bexhill captain: Match-winning duo played ‘unbelievably well’

Bexhill Cricket Club’s openers batted ‘unbelievably well’ during their remarkable match-winning partnership last weekend, according to captain Johnathan Haffenden.

Liam Bryant and Cameron Burgon forged an unbroken stand of 167 to secure a 10-wicket victory at home to Rye in 1st Central Sussex Cricket League Division Three East.

Burgon compiled his maiden first team century with a brilliant 104 not out off just 87 balls with 22 fours. Bryant was unbeaten on 57 from 89 deliveries with 10 boundaries.

Haffenden said: “It was fantastic, just what we needed really. They batted unbelievably well, both of them. It was a good bit of teamwork from both of them, firstly to make sure we got over the line and then for Cam to get his hundred.

“Cam’s a very good player and scores freely. I put him up there (at the top of the order), gave him some responsibility and told him what I wanted from him.

“Liam’s been struggling until that point and he had massive pressure on him. He bowled very well and I said ‘take your bowling performance into your batting. You’ve got one last chance up the top, take it’. And he did.

“They answered every question asked of them and hopefully this will be the start of a very good opening partnership.”

Bexhill had earlier bowled Rye out for 165 on a good-looking, firm wicket at The Polegrove.

“To keep anyone under 200 at The Polegrove is a pretty good effort because the outfield is ridiculously quick,” continued Haffenden. “We were very happy chasing 165. The boys bowled well and we fielded well. Everything clicked.

“We got off to a flyer; I think they were 9-3. Having Stuart (Collier) up top is massive for us because of the control he gives and we put a bit of pressure on.”

Bexhill lie third in a closely-bunched league table where the leading seven sides are covered by just 20 points.

“I think it’s who can be the most consistent,” Haffenden went on. “Although we’ve lost two, we’ve been pretty competitive and we’ve had some silly things that have cost us. We should be four from four.

“We’ve come together as a side this year to enjoy ourselves and fight for one another. If we perform individually as we can, I think there’s no reason why we won’t be in the top half pushing for the top spot. But we’ve got to make sure we do perform.”

Bexhill have won their two home matches, but lost their two away games so far and their next two fixtures are both on the road, starting with a trip to Brighton & Hove seconds tomorrow (Saturday).

“We just need to make sure we play good cricket; whether we’re at home or away shouldn’t matter,” added Haffenden. “We’re setting some good standards and we need to stick to them.”

Bexhill hope to be unchanged for a match which will start an hour earlier than usual at 11.30am to allow players to watch the Champions League football final during the evening.

Standings (all played 4 matches): 1 Seaford 93pts, 2 Preston Nomads II 92, 3 BEXHILL 84, 4 Crawley Eagles 82, 5 Portslade 81, 6 Brighton & Hove II 73, 7 Rottingdean 73, 8 Rye 52, 9 Eastbourne II 47, 10 Hastings Priory II 40.