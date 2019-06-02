Batsman smashes 19 sixes in record-breaking innings of 313 in Sussex Cricket League match

Colemans Hatch batsman Tim Singer hit an incredible 313 in their Division 8 Central match with Three Bridges 3rd XI.

Singer hit 42 fours and 19 sixes on his way to an individual score which is a 1st Central Sussex Cricket League record.

Colemans Hatch score 486-5 from 40 overs and Singer was supported by Steve Pollard (70) in a 289 partnership and Steve Medhurst (51) in a partnership of 139.

Three Bridges reached 227-7 in their reply.

SEE ALSO Roffey remain unbeaten, Three Bridges stun Brighton - The 1st Central Sussex Cricket League round-up | Five-star Wiese Lord's it over Middlesex | Former Hastings ace plays in World Cup