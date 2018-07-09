Colts player, 12, hits half-century in adult cricket

Chippingdale Cricket Club under-13 captain Oli Rozario is believed to have become the youngest player across the country to score a half-century in an adult section match over the weekend.

The 12-year-old struck 55 as Chipps' 3rd XI recorded a resounding 106-run Sussex League Division 11 West victory at Littlehampton 4th XI.

Oli is Chippingdale's under-13 skipper and made his adult section debut earlier in the campaign.

The club are willing to give talented and capable colts players a go in the adult section, with Oli rewarding the faith shown in him by hitting a half-century a month before he turns 13.

It is thought he has become the youngest player to hit a half-century in adult cricket. Do you know of anyone younger to do so? If so, email sport.sussex@jpress.co.uk with information.