Bexhill determined to put things right

Bexhill Cricket Club’s first team is determined to put things right following a tough start to the season, says coach Hamish Russell.

The Polegrove-based outfit remains second-bottom of Sussex Cricket League Division Two after suffering a third defeat in as many completed matches, at home to Three Bridges last weekend. For a report on that match click here.

Russell said: “It’s been really, really frustrating. We’ve got so much talent and people have done well in fits and starts, but we’re only playing for 30 percent of a cricket game.

“We’re doing some fantastic things, but nothing consistent, particularly with the bat. We should be looking to get 250 every time, but we’re not getting close to that.

“I do think we turned the corner in the sense that at the end of the game everybody was really gutted. We sat down in our team-talk and said ‘losing is a horrible feeling’ - and everybody had that.

“As a group they’re taking a bit of responsibility rather than trying to point the finger. I’m encouraged by that.

“They knew what had gone wrong and were all disappointed. They all want to go and put things right.”

Russell expects Bexhill, who were relegated from the Premier Division last summer, to improve as the campaign progresses.

“The measure of our team will be the second half of the season,” continued Russell. “Someone like Shawn Johnson is a class cricketer. He’s going to come good, like the overseas (Danul Dassanayake), and when he does and that confidence returns, we’re going to go up the table.

“The one thing we’re struggling with throughout the club is availability. People have got their own lives going on outside of cricket, but it’s having a knock-on effect further down.”

Next up for Bexhill tomorrow (Saturday) is an away fixture against a fifth-placed Billingshurst side which has picked up twice as many points as Bexhill so far.

“It’s a difficult fixture and a long journey, but I understand it’s a decent wicket,” continued Russell. “We can play without fear, we’ve got absolutely nothing to lose.

“We’ve got no pressure on us to go out and win it. Our batters can go out and express themselves, and if we score 250, I still think we’re favourites to win the game. We’re due a big score.”

Bexhill will make the journey across the county without the influential Peters brothers, who are on tour in the Balearic Islands with Ashburnham CC.

Sussex Cricket League Division Two standings (all played four matches): 1 Mayfield 100pts, 2 Bognor Regis 84, 3 Haywards Heath 84, 4 Three Bridges 82, 5 Billingshurst 78, 6 St James’s Montefiore 74, 7 Chichester Priory Park 54, 8 Ansty 53, 9 BEXHILL 39, 10 Lindfield 35.

