This year’s Battle of Hastings Re-enactment in pictures

History fanatics battled through fearsome heavy rain last weekend to help recreate the 1066 battle at the heart of the Norman conquest

Saxon troops had more to fear than Norman invaders at this year’s Battle of Hastings re-enactment. Heavy rain battered the participants throughout the day, but re-enactors persevered and delivered a thrilling recreation of the big day, complete with falconers, medieval food and weapons displays and, at 3.00pm, a stunning recreation of the battle itself.

Battle of Hastings 2019 event at Battle Abbey JPIMedia Buy a Photo

