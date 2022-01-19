Whatever your style, here you’ll find a comfy, hard-wearing sofa to match

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

A new sofa should be a source of excitement, offering, as it does, the opportunity to introduce a distinct style element into your house, and ante up the comfort levels at the same time. The opportunities are myriad - from timeless practicality to Avant Garde fashion sofas, there’s something for everyone.

Who are the best furniture stores to purchase a sofa from?

You likely haven’t failed to notice that sofas come in at every imaginable price point. And yes, as always, spending more will likely result in a more luxurious sofa, made of hard-wearing materials and with firmer, more long-lasting packing. But there are some great choices for those on a tighter budget Made.com and Wayfair are reliable.

What style should I go for?

We’re wary of citing interior trends, because in our experience it is smarter to purchase furniture to match your living situation, rather than buy a fashionable piece that won’t blend in with the rest of your surroundings. We do have some advice, though.

If you’re a renter, bold colours or more interesting prints can be a good way of introducing some personality into a flat which will otherwise not necessarily have décor to match your taste.

Think about the fabrics you enjoy the feel of, or will serve your lifestyle. Velvet is fantastic if you love tactility. Leather is a great go-to if you live with mucky creatures, who will leave paw-prints or hand-prints wherever you go. If you’re worried about the feel of leather under (ahem) bottom, rest assured there are some delightfully soft, buttery options available now, that simply soften and improve with age.

If you’re in an open plan home, or a studio space, consider a sofa that may serve as a room divider, which can help create a sense of specific, fit-for-purpose areas without interrupting the appealing flow of an open plan room.

Small rooms, and a sofa with a slim footprint can create cosiness without impinging on all what little space you have available. Consider low slung sofas with raised legs (to let light through) - this helps suggest spaciousness in a room that is anything but.

Lennox 2-Seater Sofa Lennox 2-Seater Sofa £2279.00 under-stated chic Why we like it: Everything the Conran Shop produces is of superlative quality, and the Lennox 2-Seater is one of the few sofas they sell that is affordable, as well. In plush velvet, this is a deep-seated, soft sofa, that nevertheless provides enough support to look after after or ailing backs. Understated and chic, it will fit almost any surroundings. Lovely stained beech wooden legs, too. Can you customise it: there are 42 different colour options, paired with 6 fabric options.Key Specs: 178cm (w) x 78cm (h) x 91cm (d) Seat Height: 45cm Buy now

Harper Sofa in Dusty Rose Velvet £1512.00 sumptuous beauty 5/5 Why we like it: If you’re looking for a sofa that you can plant yourself on, and then never want to get up, the Harper Sofa is in. With a gorgeous velvet upholstery, it’s soft to the touch, while the sofa itself is perfect to slouch on - the reclined back is ideal for lengthy spells of idleness. Lovely low-slung armrests for if you need an afternoon nap, too. The shell-shaped design is ever so chic. We love it. Can you customise it: Absolutely. There’s too many to list here, but it can be made in any colour, or material, you can imagine. That said, we think the dusty pink velvet model is too, too gorgeous. Key Specs: Depends so much on how you chose to customise that it’s not worth itemising here. Buy now

Joules Fluted Sofa £475.00 art deco stylings 4/5 Why we like it: This is a very reasonably priced sofa that, made by Joules in collaboration with DFS, will nevertheless last well (and is awfully comfy). The Art Deco, fluted design is effortlessly cool, and by being armless it avoids the ‘boxed-in’ feeling some more traditional sofas can give to a room. Can you customise it: Available in rich blue or grey. Key Specs: Materials: wooden legs Upholstery: Velvet Dimensions: H 79.5 x W 130 x D 68cm Buy now

Ritchie 3 Seater Sofa, Anthracite Grey with Rainbow Buttons £599.00 cheerful, funky, sizeable 4.5/5 Why we love it: This design-led, mid-century Danish sofa is cheerful, fun, and eye-catching, with its rainbow buttons and angular design. With tapered solid wood legs, and firm, but yielding cushioning (great at bouncing back to shape), it has a distinctly modern feel and is perfect for smaller spaces. Can you customise it: You have a choice of seven different, rather muted, colour block shades. Key Specs: Materials: foam filling, wooden legs Upholstery: polyester Dimensions: Height 86cm, Width 188cm, Depth 85 cm, Weight 38kg Buy now

New Houston Leather 3 Seater £1259.00 a slice of luxury 5/5 Why we like it: Because, to be frank, it looks utterly cool. Extremely comfortable, it has a deep seat to sink into, and curved arms and chunky walnut wooden feet to give it a rustic look - but still thoroughly modern. Best of all, the layered fibre deep cushioning makes its bliss to sit on, while the leather upholstery makes it effortless to clean. Key Specs: Materials: masonite frame, wooden feet, foam filling with layered fibre Upholstery: leather Dimensions: W221 x D101 x H84cm Can you customise it: There’s a choice of 27 different leathers, in different colours. Buy now

Rennes Rennes £1499.00 traditional households 4/5 Why we like it: The Rennes wouldn’t look out of place in an English manor house, but will look equally handsome in a family home or chic apartment. With brass capped feet, for that classic feel, it contains feathers in it’s filling to help make it plushily soft to sit on. Key Specs: Dimensions: 164 cm x 90 cm x 66 cm Weight: 39 kg Materials: pine and engineered wood frame, beech legs Filling materials: foam, feather and polyfibre Can you customise it: Yes, with an exterior of velvet, smart wool, or soft wool fabrics, in a choice of multiple different colours - all solid, block colours. Buy now

Chiddingfold £2429.00 old-school elegance 4/5 Why we like it: Inspired by a 19th century Petworth chair, the Chiddingfold has that old-school elegance, matched to the high-performance materials of modern day. With a Howard arm and a deep, button back, it looks chic, feels great to sit on, and will remain forever in style. Key Specs: Materials: Traditional hardwood frame, solid oak feet, feather wrapped foam seat cushions. Dimensions depend on the model purchased. Can you customise it: With fabrics from a choice of velvet, linen, plain, cotton, wool, and corduroy, in a choice of solid block colours or patterned fabric, and as a chair, two, three, or four seater - if you can dream it, they can make the Chiddingfold to match. Buy now

Deni Grand Sofa £2700.00 a cushy, deep seat 4/5 Why we like it: Love to sink into your sofa? The Deni is for you, deep seated with plush cushions for proper relaxation. It’s intended for two people who want to stretch out and relax - no fighting for couch space here. Key Specs: Dimensions: 78 X 225 X 110cm Materials: wood frame and legs Upholstery: pure linen cloth Aesthetically, its gentle contours look contemporary, not stuffy, but manage the neat trick of being timeless, too. If you love real, hard-would floors, exposed brick, and earthy tones, the Deni will likely suit you to a T. Can you customise it: The fabric is always pure cloth linen, but you can choose one of six solid block colours, in muted tones. Buy now