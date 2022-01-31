These are the top 30 things on a Brit's travel bucket list

The study also found that after 37 per cent were forced to cancel a foreign holiday due to the pandemic, nearly four in 10 have a list of things they want to do and places they want to visit once all restrictions are lifted.

And 41 per cent claimed that thinking about these things helped them mentally during the pandemic.

For 45 per cent, covid has made them open to trying new experiences, and 53 per cent reckon they’ll have ticked off more from their ‘travel bucket list’ than their parents ever did.

It also emerged that after losing two years to the virus, 62 per cent would like to visit new destinations instead of their usual holiday spots.

Almost two-thirds want to make new family memories, 58 per cent want to make up for lost time, and half have a new appreciation for life.

The top reasons why people, polled via OnePoll, think it’s important to have bucket-list goals in life is to have something to aim for (39 per cent) and to make you feel alive (31 per cent).

Spending your money because you can’t take it with you when you go (24 per cent) and to have something to save for (21 per cent) also featured on the list.

A spokesperson for Medicspot added: “Travelling and trying new experiences give us something to look forward to during these uncertain times.

“It’s fantastic to see people are still optimistic about making the most of life and eager to start ticking things off their list.

“With lateral flow tests now being accepted by many popular destinations, it will become so much easier to do the things you want without any stress or worry.”

Top 30 things on a Brit's travel bucket list

1. See the Northern Lights

2. Travel on the Orient Express

3. Go on a safari in Africa

4. Walk along the Great Wall of China

5. Drive on Route 66

6. Stay at an over-water bungalow in the Maldives

7. See the Statue of Liberty in New York

8. See the Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland

9. Swim with dolphins

10. See Mount Fuji in Japan

11. Pay respects at Auschwitz

12. Climb Machu Picchu

13. Go island hopping in Greece

14. Go to Disneyworld in Florida

15. Visit the Seven Wonders of the World

16. Have a ride in a helicopter over the Grand Canyon

17. Float in the Dead Sea

18. Go to a casino in Las Vegas

19. Stay in an ice hotel in Norway

20. See Father Christmas in Lapland

21. Drive the Pacific Coast Highway

22. Visit the orangutan sanctuary in Borneo

23. See Mount Vesuvius and Pompeii

24. Travel anywhere on a private jet

25. Swim in the Blue Lagoon in Iceland

26. See a bear in Canada

27. See the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco

28. See icebergs in Greenland

29. Swim with turtles in Hawaii

30. Scuba Diving in the Great Barrier Reef