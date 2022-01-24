The Travelodge roles up for grabs as hotel chain launches recruitment drive

Hotel chain Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill 600 jobs (Photo: Getty Images)

Hotel chain Travelodge has launched a recruitment drive to fill 600 jobs ranging from managers to receptionists.

The roles are spread across its 582 UK hotels as well as at its headquarters in Thame, Oxfordshire.

Staycation trips away drive demand for more staff

Travelodge said it believes the trend for more “staycation” holidays in the UK will continue, giving a boost to the hospitality sector.

The company has an in-house management development programme, which has helped thousands of entry-

level staff climb the career ladder, and offers flexible working hours around the school run to attract parents.

The 600 jobs are full- and part-time, including managers, bar staff, cleaners and receptionists, and head office roles in finance, marketing, computing and sales.

The company is also recruiting more maintenance engineers to join its field team.

‘World of opportunities’

Travelodge chief executive Craig Bonnars said: “The start of a new year is a great opportunity to kick-start a new career change.