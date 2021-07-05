Sainsbury’s set to cut prices of everyday essentials - the list of items being reduced

Items being reduced in price include potatoes, strawberries, bacon and herbs (Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images)

Sainsbury’s has said it will invest £50 million into the price of its products in a move which will make dozens of popular items cheaper for shoppers.

The supermarket chain said the move will see 60 core fresh produce, meat and dairy products cut in price by the end of the month.

Price reduced ‘for the foreseeable’

The retailer said that these new reduced prices would remain in place “for the foreseeable”, and that customers can expect to make savings of up to 25 per cent on many items.

The price reduction will be applied to 60 popular items, including fresh produce, meat and dairy products. Initially around 43 items will be reduced on 7 July, with more items then being reduced throughout the month.

The £50 million price investment is the latest move in Sainsbury’s bid to offer better value for customers, following the launch of its Sainsbury’s Quality, Aldi Price Match commitment.

‘Delivering great quality’

Rhian Bartlett, Sainsbury’s Food Commercial Director, said: “Now more than ever we know we need to do more to deliver the great quality customers expect from Sainsbury’s, at great prices.

“It’s our mission to help everyone eat better and these price reductions are the latest step to show how serious we are about delivering on this promise to customers.

“Including everyday items and recipe essentials, we hope this will help shoppers save on their groceries and enjoy the month ahead.”

The items being reduced

Sainsbury’s says that these are examples of savings that customers can experience through July:

Sainsbury's Thick Smoked Cut Back Bacon Rashers x6 300g, was £2.05, now £1.50

Sainsbury's Brussels & Garlic Pate 170g, was £1.40, now £1

Sainsbury's Rhubarb 400g, was £1.50, now 95p

Sainsbury's Red Cabbage Loose, was 80p, now 45p

Sainsbury's White Cabbage Loose, was 80p, now 45p

Sainsbury's Sweet Potato 1.25k, was £1.50, now £1.11

Sainsbury's Baking Potatoes 2.5kg, was £2, now £1.19

Sainsbury's Red & White Seedless Grapes 500g, was £2, now £1.59

Sainsbury's Strawberries 400g, was £1.75, now £1.59

Sainsbury's Fresh Packed Mint 30g, was 75p, now 47p