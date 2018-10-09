Zombies are back and this time they are on Hastings pier!

Just when you thought it was safe to go on Hastings Pier - the 1066 Walk of the Dead organiser are back with another zombie themed event in the run-up to Halloween.

The usual walk, well shamble really, of zombies through the town is off for this year but the pier is hosting zombies and inviting people to join in the fun by dressing and making themselves up.

It takes place on Saturday October 27. There will be a Best Dressed Zombie competition, with judging taking place at 3pm and a performance by the Tornado Twirl-Stars at 11.30am.

More details can be found on the 1066 Walk of the Dead Facebook page.