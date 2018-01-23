Zach is Young Chef of the Year

A local teenager has won The Rotary Club of Senlac’s Young Chef of the Year accolade and will compete in the district finals this weekend.

Zachery Allen’s, winning menu was enjoyed by thirty-two Rotarians and guests at the Sussex Coast College restaurant last Thursday evening (January 18).

Zach with Chef and the college students who prepared the winning menu SUS-180123-095303001

The menu, prepared by Zach and college staff, included a smoked duck starter, a pan fried salmon fillet as the main course and for desert Golden Balls, a lemon mousse coated in gold coated chocolate.

Following Zach’s success in the November competition local restauranteur Paul Webbe, a competition judge, offered Zach a session in his kitchen.

Zach says the session was really helpful. “Paul helped me refine my menu and I hope that will put me in a good position for the district final,” he said.

“I want to go into catering and after I have finished my BTech at St Leonards Academy I hope to come to the college.” Following the meal Senlac Rotary President, Linda Fearn, presented Zach with his winner’s certificate and a copy of Heston Blumenthal’s ‘The Big Fat Duck Cookbook’.

Zach will be one of six hopeful Young Chef of the Year competitors whipping up a storm at the district finals in Maidstone on Saturday (January 27). The winner will go on to the Regional finals later in the year.

Aspiring young chefs aged 14-18 years old are invited to enter the next Young Chef of the Year competition (to be held in November). For further information or contact Senlac Rotary Secretary, Mike Styles, on 01424 843955 or visit the web-site www.senlacrotary.org.uk.