Youngsters care about litter when they come to Hastings

From: Vic Blandford-Corp, Johnson Close, St Leonards

It was interesting to read Mr Williams’ letter about beach cleaning, especially about Hastings Borough Council being concerned only for the benefit of tourists.

I work for Senlac Tours and during February we had a large group of 150 youngsters aged 12+ from Holland. Their school is very environmentally aware and for three days, groups of 50 youngsters went litter picking on various parts of the beach.

There is another Dutch group coming in June. They too will go litter picking.

Mr Williams does this himself and it seems that the attitude “if you want something done properly, do it yourself” is widely shared by our young Dutch visitors.