Which one of them is right?

From: Eric Waters, Ingleside Crescent, Lancing

We learn from the article in the Observer of July 20 headlined ‘Future of Council Services’ that East Sussex County Council has a ‘Core Offer’ to ‘support those most in need’.

A report by Cllr Peter Chowney, published in last week’s Observer, expressed his view that taking take back control of the town’s street cleaning services could be cheaper than using a contractor.

However, in the same issue of the paper, Cllr Rob Lee spoke about “the huge extra cost of taking the service in-house”.

Cheaper for the taxpayers or dearer for the taxpayers?

Who knows, because neither of these gentlemen quoted any figures to support their arguments and, therefore, the whole situation remains, as the saying goes, as clear as mud.

Or should that be as clear as the muck that litters the streets of Hastings on a daily basis?

Perhaps both of these worthy councillors will get back to the Observer next week with facts and not just opinions, thus letting the people who voted them into office know which one of them has got his sums right.