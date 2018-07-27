What an insult to Hastings folk

From: John Morgan, St.Peter’s Crescent, Bexhill

What an insult to the people of Hastings, especially all those who fought long and hard to save Hastings Pier!

The restaurant now has gaudy laminated prints of Eastbourne Pier and seafront acting as placemats on every table. The new owner is obviously using the pier as a cheap vehicle for advertising his interest in a neighbouring town.

There are plenty of pictures available of Hastings Pier, both recent and historical.

Why cannot these be used for placemats?

What do other readers think of this situation?