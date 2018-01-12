‘Well done Dick Edwards on getting MBE’

Councillor James Bacon, Labour,

Old Hastings Ward

I would like to congratulate Dick Edwards on becoming a recipient of an MBE in the New Year’s Honours List.

This achievement is well deserved and wonderful news for Dick and his family.

As a councillor for Old Hastings Ward, I would like to thank Dick for all of his hard work for the community as well as his continual passion for improving the lives of all in Hastings Old Town.

I would also like to take this opportunity to thank all of the residents of Old Hastings for their support in 2017 and to all of the volunteers who have supported the various charities and events in the Ward, ranging from helping at the Snowflake Night Shelter to participating in the Community Clean Ups.

I wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful New Year and full of blessings for 2018.