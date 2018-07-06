We need people to invest in town so should welcome the new pier owner

From: Councillor Karl Beaney, West St Leonards Ward, Hastings Borough Council

The leader of Hastings Borough Council said he was ‘disappointed and angry’ at the decision to sell Hastings Pier to a private entrepreneur. Well I must say I was disappointed with Peter Chowney’s negative response to the sale.

We must be positive and welcome the sale to the new owner, someone who will invest much needed private money into the town and not rely on raiding the public purse. We need more private investment in our town.

I’ve seen the accounts for the Hastings Pier Charity for the past three years in which they have been running the pier and it is clear to see the ‘community ownership’ model does not work.

I’ve also read the administrators’ report and understand the process was a long, fair and complex task with five firm bids. Mr Gulzar’s offer was accepted and I wish him every success in the future of the pier.