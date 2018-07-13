We don’t want a constant stream of bike-riding eco-warriors in Alexandra Park

From: Mrs J Bennett, Terrace Road, St Leonards

I would like to strongly object to the proposed bike lane in Alexander Park. I have found, by bitter experience, that a lot of cyclists do not stay, or even use, their designated lanes already provided along our seafront. There is a constant stream of bikes along the lower promenade and bottle alley is inundated with them even when the weather is fine.

The town centre pedestrian areas are also used by bike-riding eco-warriors also.

The town is becoming a pedestrian danger zone, so for heaven’s sake don’t let them abuse the park as well!