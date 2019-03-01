Tireless work to better our town

From: Pam Brown OBE, Linton Road, Hastings

How truly wonderful to read the Observer building success story. This really is a triumph not to be under-estimated.

This property has remained an eyesore in the heart of Hastings for so long that most people have long given up on a meaningful future for this dominating presence – the bane of local long-suffering adjacent residents and all who long to see the area upgraded.

All who have shown interest have sought to use the building as a means of profiteering via approval for evermore unrealistic planning permissions to ‘enhance’ its value and profit from a re-sale.

All was ‘doom and gloom’ until along came Jess Steele. To have someone of her calibre and ability working unceasingly for the local community is a truly remarkable benefit to our borough.

Starting with the pier, and Jess’s success in leading the bid for funds which allowed its restoration, moving on to Rock House which seemed a mammoth task for regeneration, Jess has demonstrated time and again a determination to press on, use her considerable expertise to overcome obstacles, seeing them as challenges to be met. All her efforts have been for and on behalf of the community, never for self advancement.

I have watched her progress with ever increasing awe and amazement.

To achieve what she has so far managed was a herculean task. Now she has an excellent team working with her, all showing the guts and determination so evident in all that has so far transpired.

All of us need to show our appreciation, support and encouragement for a remarkable citizen. As Jess says, the support of the local and wider community us now essential. Surely all who are willing, able and prepared to join her, will want to contribute – whether financially or practically – so that the exciting plans may come to fruition sooner rather than later for the benefit of all in the area and our town as a whole.

Will we see a groundswell of support, starting with our local authority the county council, and all who can influence a successful conclusion to what Jess Steele has so far achieved?

Surely no-one deserves universal support more than this remarkable woman.