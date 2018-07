From: Michael Plumbe, The Bourne, Hastings

Perhaps it is the heat but we in the Old Town are enjoying a lot more TV episodes now of: ‘Weak or No Signal’. The programme is pervasive, in that it shows on all channels, and indeed soporific as it has no sound. The acting, sets and production cannot be faulted as they do not exist. I must write to the Transmitter Authority and say how nice it is to be able to attempt to finish the crossword for a change.