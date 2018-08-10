Surely there are prescribed noise levels that can stop my weekend being spoiled by loud music

From: Richard Shone, High Street, Hastings

Cliff Brooker is right. Last weekend the noise from the Stade was relentless.

I live well up the High Street and couldn’t get away from the amplified thud-thud all day long. Sunday was perhaps worse as the rain meant being indoors and the music went on until 8pm (even good earplugs hardly help). Hastings Old Town is hilly and in a valley and the echo is strong. Are there prescribed noise levels for public events taking place so close to a residential area?