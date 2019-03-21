Silverhill traffic lights are causing tailbacks in Hastings

From: Tim Bowen, Warrior Square, St Leonards

Since the recent roadworks at Silverhill, the traffic lights there seem to have been re-adjusted in favour of Sedlescombe Road North and Sedlescombe Road South to the detriment of traffic travelling north on the A21 to Battle Road and up the A21.

This morning, the queue for the lights stretched way back into Bohemia Road.

The lights are now timed to turn green for just 15 seconds, which allows only five or six vehicles to pass through, while they are timed at 35 seconds or more for Sedlescombe Road. This is creating severe congestion problems for traffic heading out of the centre of Hastings.