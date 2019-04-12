Shop staff in Ore were amazing when I was stuck with a flat tyre

From: Ann-Marie Hassan, Jenner’s Lane, Hastings

At 7pm last Saturday I was on my way to collect my fish ‘n’ chip order, when I was aware of a rattle at the rear of my 4 WHD. As it continued I pulled in outside of the Tesco Express in Ore Village.

I am on crutches due to a fall, so I made my way round the back of the vehicle and saw the back offside tyre was completely flat. I went into the store to explain why I was parked there and I could not believe their kindness, especially the security guard who, with the manager, tried to change my wheel, but unfortunately the nut to remove my spare did not fit.

The security guard looked up the AA number for me, and gave me a cup of coffee. He made sure I was okay until the AA turned up. A great example of being good Samaritans and a credit to Tesco stores.

A quick thank you also to The Lighthouse who having explained my predicament to earlier, told me not to worry, just reorder when all was well. When I arrived those in the shop enquired how I was and the manager gave me two very large haddock and chips for my trouble although I had only ordered one.

Good example of the kindness and generosity of the workers in this town.

A real feel good factor.