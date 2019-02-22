Severing ties with The Jerwood Foundation is very risky for Hastings

From: M Herns, Queens Road, Hastings

The dispute between the Jerwood Gallery and the Jerwood Foundation does not, to my mind, bode well for what is a great asset to our town.

There are, of course, two sides to any argument, but I would go as far as to suggest that the Jerwood Gallery needs the Jerwood Foundation, more than the reverse.

The gallery stands to lose some wonderful artworks, a substantial part of its funding and even the Jerwood name, which surely counts for something in the wider art world.

My concern would be that severing links at these uncertain times could be a very risky strategy indeed and that, by digging in their heels as they seem to be doing, the gallery management could ultimately lose the gallery for the town altogether.

I would urge all concerned to see that does not happen.