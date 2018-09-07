Queens Road is a floral treat - well done to the Hastings traders who contribute to them

From: Hippolyte Grigg, Park Wood Road, Hastings

I think a great deal of credit must go to whoever organised the flowers in hanging baskets and troughs along Queens Road.

They have been and are being properly looked after and regularly even during the hot spell of weather.

Having done a bit of research I am reliably informed that a contribution was made by traders in Queens Road to the council who then planted and have since maintained these planters. Credit where it’s due all round.

One trader said he must nip out now and give his box a bit of water!