Putting the focus on West Street, Old Town, Hastings

From: Richard Stevens, All Saints Street, Hastings

Having picked up my copy of the very impressive Old Town Carnival Week Programme, I was particularly pleased to note that on the Sunday afternoon (29), there is to be a Street Party in West Street, Old Town.

We are also informed that there is now a West Street Community Group who have been awarded ‘Heritage Lottery’ funding and that this will enable a project ‘to explore the street’s lost histories’ which from the taster given in the programme, sound most varied and fascinating.

For far too long, West Street sadly has been allowed to act as an unofficial service road for the premises which front George Street.

Somewhat hidden from view, it has become the home for ugly commercial bins, discarded litter strewn throughout its length and a haven for fly-tipping.

For far too long, West Street has been allowed to remain in a singularly unattractive state despite its prime location parallel with our front line.

It would seem now, however, that there is fresh determination to change the street’s unsightly image and that should be welcomed and encouraged by us all.